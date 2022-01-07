Romania refers Mobility Package provisions to CJEU

The Romanian Government on January 5 notified the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) with a request to suspend the application of the provision of the Mobility Package I that establishes the obligation to return the vehicle to one of the operational centres within 8 weeks from its departure, the ministries of transport and foreign affairs announced in a joint press release.

The request follows the steps taken by the Romanian state at the CJEU in connection with Mobility Package I.

The obligation should apply from February 21, 2022, under the provision of the Package as of now.

Last year, Romania intervened in 12 cancellation actions targeting the same Package, initiated by EU member states with similar interests (Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Malta, Poland and Hungary).

"All these steps of the Romanian authorities at the CJEU are carried out as part of the constant efforts of the Romanian authorities to counteract the restrictive and disproportionate nature of certain provisions of the Mobility Package I," the two ministries' press release reads, according to News.ro.

Romania opposed the adoption of the three pieces of legislation that make up the Mobility Package I, along with the other 8 Member States with similar interests in this area (Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Poland). The Romanian state voted against approving the texts resulting from the negotiations with the European Parliament.

(Photo source: Senatorjoanna/Dreamstime.com)