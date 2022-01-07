Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 09:01
Politics

Romania refers Mobility Package provisions to CJEU

07 January 2022
The Romanian Government on January 5 notified the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) with a request to suspend the application of the provision of the Mobility Package I that establishes the obligation to return the vehicle to one of the operational centres within 8 weeks from its departure, the ministries of transport and foreign affairs announced in a joint press release.

The request follows the steps taken by the Romanian state at the CJEU in connection with Mobility Package I.

The obligation should apply from February 21, 2022, under the provision of the Package as of now.

Last year, Romania intervened in 12 cancellation actions targeting the same Package, initiated by EU member states with similar interests (Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Malta, Poland and Hungary).

"All these steps of the Romanian authorities at the CJEU are carried out as part of the constant efforts of the Romanian authorities to counteract the restrictive and disproportionate nature of certain provisions of the Mobility Package I," the two ministries' press release reads, according to News.ro.

Romania opposed the adoption of the three pieces of legislation that make up the Mobility Package I, along with the other 8 Member States with similar interests in this area (Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Poland). The Romanian state voted against approving the texts resulting from the negotiations with the European Parliament.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Senatorjoanna/Dreamstime.com)

Irina Marica
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 13:02
28 December 2021
RI +
2021 political year in review: A tough year for Romania, with unexpected power shifts and months of uncertainty
Normal
