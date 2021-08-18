Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 11:31
Social

Romania sends military plane to Afghanistan for evacuation mission

18 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Force left for Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 17, to evacuate the 27 Romanian citizens that are still there, the authorities announced. The move, similar to that of many other countries, comes after Taliban forces entered the Afghan capital.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) also said that another aircraft, a C-27 J Spartan plane, is also ready to take off to bring back home other Romanian citizens who have already left Afghanistan aboard NATO planes.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 27 Romanian citizens are still in Afghanistan. Sixteen left the country during the night of Monday to Tuesday.

“The Ministry of National Defense is in constant contact with the other structures responsible for managing this crisis so that the evacuation, protection and transport of people can be done safely,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Presidency announced that president Klaus Iohannis convened a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense on August 25 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan “and its implications for Romania.”

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 11:31
Social

Romania sends military plane to Afghanistan for evacuation mission

18 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Force left for Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 17, to evacuate the 27 Romanian citizens that are still there, the authorities announced. The move, similar to that of many other countries, comes after Taliban forces entered the Afghan capital.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) also said that another aircraft, a C-27 J Spartan plane, is also ready to take off to bring back home other Romanian citizens who have already left Afghanistan aboard NATO planes.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 27 Romanian citizens are still in Afghanistan. Sixteen left the country during the night of Monday to Tuesday.

“The Ministry of National Defense is in constant contact with the other structures responsible for managing this crisis so that the evacuation, protection and transport of people can be done safely,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Presidency announced that president Klaus Iohannis convened a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense on August 25 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan “and its implications for Romania.”

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks