Romania still needs to meet milestones before EC disburses third Resilience Facility tranche

Romania should lower the revenue threshold used to define the small and medium-sized enterprises, which enjoy a preferential taxation regime, from EUR 500,000 currently, reform the procedures used to appoint the management in state-controlled companies, and reform the company that manages the state real estate properties (RA-APPS) before the European Commission approves the disbursement of the third (EUR 2.7 billion) tranche under the Resilience Facility, according to Europa Libera.

"There are still aspects to be clarified on the third payment," an EC official stated for Europa Libera, noting that the institution will provide its position on the request for payment by March 31.

On December 15, Romania sent the third funding request from the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), which should be approved this month.

The minister of European investments and projects (MIPE), Adrian Câciu, declared on March 13 that the payment request number 3 is not blocked, that the Romanian authorities are in constant dialogue with the European ones, and that "we expect the successful completion of the process and the entry of the money related to CP3 into the country's budget."

In 2023, Romania decided through a package of fiscal-budgetary measures that micro-enterprises with a turnover between EUR 0.5 million - 1 million pay a profit tax of 16% and not the preferential 1% turnover tax.

The commission calls for this threshold to drop below EUR 500,000 and says it should fall again by the end of the year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)