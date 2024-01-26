Business

European Commission pays EUR 288 mln REPowerEU pre-financing to Romania

26 January 2024

On 25 January, the European Commission paid EUR 288 million to Romania in the form of grants as pre-financing related to REPowerEU funds under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, Bursa.ro reported.

Romania's REPowerEU scheme has a budget of EUR 28.5 billion, out of which EUR 14.9 billion loans and EUR 13.6 billion grants (including Brexit Adjustment Reserve 'BAR', Romania's RRF and REPowerEU).

Romania's REPowerEU chapter consists of two new reforms and seven investments to deliver on the REPowerEU objectives to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030.

The seven investments in the REPowerEU chapter aim to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources, the pace of energy efficiency renovations and the requalification of the workforce towards green skills.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode/Dreamstime.com)

1

