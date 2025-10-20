Events

Romania’s Madrigal Choir returns to Spain in November

20 October 2025

The “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” National Chamber Choir will perform in Spain for the first time in 31 years as part of a special tour celebrating Romania’s National Day and the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two countries. Between November 24 and 30, under the direction of Anna Ungureanu, the choir will hold concerts in Mérida, Córdoba, and Madrid.

The Madrigal Choir will perform in some of Spain’s most iconic cultural and religious landmarks, including the Mosque–Cathedral of Córdoba (UNESCO World Heritage Site), Almudena Cathedral, and Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid.

The tour, organized at the invitation of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid, together with the Romanian Embassy in Spain and the Consulate General in Seville, marks a dual celebration: Romania’s National Day on December 1 and the upcoming anniversaries of 145 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain and 20 years of activity for the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid, both to be celebrated in 2026.

During the tour, Madrigal will film a new music video at the Roman Theatre of Mérida, open the “Marin Constantin 100” exhibition in Madrid, and perform a Christmas concert as part of the 2025 Jubilee Year of the Catholic Church.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

