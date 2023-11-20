Romania lifts quota for non-EU workers to 140,000

Romania’s government increased to 140,000 the quota of labour permits for non-EU residents in 2024 from 100,000 in 2023. The decision was based on an estimated number of 500,000 vacancies.

However, Cursdeguvernare.ro argues that the number of actual vacancies, namely the vacancies reported repeatedly by employers, is much smaller – some 33,000. The rest, up to 500,000, are workplaces that are filled after being reported to the labour bureaus ANOFM.

Until October 9, 2023, 80,375 employment permits were issued this year. On October 9, a number of 9,748 requests for the current year were being processed.

The number of foreigners with a residence permit for the purpose of employment, posting or dependent activities located on the territory of Romania was 72,337 on September 30, 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)