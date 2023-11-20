HR

Romania lifts quota for non-EU workers to 140,000

20 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s government increased to 140,000 the quota of labour permits for non-EU residents in 2024 from 100,000 in 2023. The decision was based on an estimated number of 500,000 vacancies.

However, Cursdeguvernare.ro argues that the number of actual vacancies, namely the vacancies reported repeatedly by employers, is much smaller – some 33,000. The rest, up to 500,000, are workplaces that are filled after being reported to the labour bureaus ANOFM.

Until October 9, 2023, 80,375 employment permits were issued this year. On October 9, a number of 9,748 requests for the current year were being processed.

The number of foreigners with a residence permit for the purpose of employment, posting or dependent activities located on the territory of Romania was 72,337 on September 30, 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
HR

Romania lifts quota for non-EU workers to 140,000

20 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s government increased to 140,000 the quota of labour permits for non-EU residents in 2024 from 100,000 in 2023. The decision was based on an estimated number of 500,000 vacancies.

However, Cursdeguvernare.ro argues that the number of actual vacancies, namely the vacancies reported repeatedly by employers, is much smaller – some 33,000. The rest, up to 500,000, are workplaces that are filled after being reported to the labour bureaus ANOFM.

Until October 9, 2023, 80,375 employment permits were issued this year. On October 9, a number of 9,748 requests for the current year were being processed.

The number of foreigners with a residence permit for the purpose of employment, posting or dependent activities located on the territory of Romania was 72,337 on September 30, 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets