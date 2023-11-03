Politics

Romania's National Liberal Party votes to go alone in 2024 elections

03 November 2023

The leadership of Romania's National Liberal Party, or PNL, voted during a recent meeting to form its own lists for the 2024 elections, separate from those of their governing coalition partners, the Social Democrats (PSD).

PNL's leadership considered three scenarios for the upcoming elections: running independently, forming an alliance with PSD, or joining a broader right-wing coalition. Those consulted were regional branch leaders, former PNL presidents, as well as county council presidents, and mayors of county capitals.

The Liberals unanimously voted not to form an alliance with PSD and to run independently in the 2024 elections, according to News.ro.

"We have succeeded on our own throughout history. We will manage and win the 2024 elections on our own. [We will manage] to elect the president of Romania because there is no other solution for Romania's development. We are here to establish the strategy and direction. Based on these values, we need to embrace our objectives. To achieve them, we need a strategy and a plan. We need to develop our objectives, our lines in line with what we stand for as a party," said Nicolae Ciucă at the beginning of the PNL meeting. 

Ciucă, former PM and current Senate president and party leader, has also been touted as PNL's candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

According to Digi24, 70% of the respondents in a survey conducted by the Liberals said they do not want PSD and PNL to run together in the elections. 

Romania will organize four elections in 2024: European, local, parliamentary, and presidential. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Partidul National Liberal on Facebook)

1

