Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 08:27
Business
Romania buys 942 Iveco military trucks under EUR 216 mln contract
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Defense Ministry (MApN) has recently signed a contract for the purchase of 942 Iveco military trucks worth over EUR 216 million, VAT excluded.

This is the first phase of a larger EUR 750 mln agreement that includes the delivery of over 2,900 military trucks and platforms, defense minister Nicolae Ciucă said in an interview, according to Hotnews.ro.

The military trucks and wheeled transport platforms in various configurations will be delivered over the next four years. Starting with the 301th truck, “they will be produced in Romania,” minister Ciucă said. He added that the contract is subject to a 80% offset provision - meaning that Iveco will buy in its turn from Romanian companies goods or services amounting to 80% of the size of the contract with the Army.

However, minister Ciuca admits that the Iveco military trucks will rather be “integrated”, or assembled, in Romania. The location where the equipment will be “integrated” will be decided together by Iveco and the Romanian authorities.

According to a statement published in January by Iveco Defense Vehicles, the contract signed with the MApN includes four types of military vehicles from the Iveco High Mobility range - 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 and 8x8 Prime Mover - which in turn will be divided into 16 different versions. A third of the trucks will have armored cabins.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale Romania)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 08:27
Business
Romania buys 942 Iveco military trucks under EUR 216 mln contract
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Defense Ministry (MApN) has recently signed a contract for the purchase of 942 Iveco military trucks worth over EUR 216 million, VAT excluded.

This is the first phase of a larger EUR 750 mln agreement that includes the delivery of over 2,900 military trucks and platforms, defense minister Nicolae Ciucă said in an interview, according to Hotnews.ro.

The military trucks and wheeled transport platforms in various configurations will be delivered over the next four years. Starting with the 301th truck, “they will be produced in Romania,” minister Ciucă said. He added that the contract is subject to a 80% offset provision - meaning that Iveco will buy in its turn from Romanian companies goods or services amounting to 80% of the size of the contract with the Army.

However, minister Ciuca admits that the Iveco military trucks will rather be “integrated”, or assembled, in Romania. The location where the equipment will be “integrated” will be decided together by Iveco and the Romanian authorities.

According to a statement published in January by Iveco Defense Vehicles, the contract signed with the MApN includes four types of military vehicles from the Iveco High Mobility range - 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 and 8x8 Prime Mover - which in turn will be divided into 16 different versions. A third of the trucks will have armored cabins.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale Romania)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40