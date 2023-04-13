Romania’s annual inflation rate eases to 14.5% in March

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 14.5% in March, from 15.5% the month before, the statistics institute INS announced on April 13. Consumer prices increased by 1% in March vs February.

Food prices rose by 21.56% YoY in March 2023 and by 1.89% compared to the previous month, the same report said. Sugar registered the highest price hike - 60.91% YoY, followed by butter - plus 38.06%, potatoes - 36%, and eggs - 33%.

Non-food goods were 11.06% more expensive in March 2023 vs the same month last year. In this category, gas prices increased the most - 40.43% YoY, while electricity was 32.95% more expensive.

Services also got more expensive in March 2023 vs March 2022 by 10.83%, INS also said. The price of air transport increased the most, by 29.82% YoY and 3.01% compared to February 2023.

