Romania’s industrial production prices, up 19.5% year-on-year in September

Romania’s industrial production prices went up by 3.2% in September compared to August, while their year-on-year increase accelerated to 19.5%, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The rise was driven by the energy industry, which saw an average price increase of 7.9% compared to August and 45% compared to September 2020.

As crude oil and gas prices increased by 42% year-on-year, the prices of refined petroleum products went up by more than 80% and the electricity and gas prices climbed by 38.5%.

As a result, the industries that rely heavily on energy also recorded steep increases in the prices of their products. In the metal industry, prices went up by 64.6% compared to September 2020, in the timber industry, output prices rose by 35%, and the chemical industry saw an almost 26% increase in prices.

In the food industry, prices increased by 8.2% year-on-year, while the beverage industry recorded a 4.16% average increase in prices.

