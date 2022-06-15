Romania’s industrial production accelerates decline in April
Romania’s industrial production index accelerated its decline in April, shows the data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Tuesday.
In April, the industrial output was 8.8% lower (in gross terms) compared with the same month of 2021. Adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the drop was 6.9%.
All the three industrial subsectors contributed to the decline: the energy industry saw a drop of 11.9%, the mining industry lost 11.3%, and the manufacturing industry (which has the highest weight in the sector’s index) dropped by 8.1% in gross terms.
As a result, in the first four months of 2022, Romania’s industrial production was 2.5% lower than in the same period of 2021. In seasonally-adjusted terms, the drop was 3.1%.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)