Romania can improve press freedom without being pushed by EU, commissioner says

The press in Romania is facing challenges and there is much room for improvement, which could be shown in this year’s rule of law report, said Vera Jourova, vice-president of the European Commission for values and transparency.

The 2022 European Commission report on the rule of law mentioned that the media in Romania faces problems such as "incomplete transparency regarding media ownership" and a worsening situation regarding threats, harassment, and violence against journalists.

Jourova said that the new legislative tools proposed by the European Commission last year - such as the EU anti-SLAPP Directive and the European Media Freedom Act - currently under adoption at the European level, could address these issues, but that progress can also be made in the meantime.

"These issues are addressed in the law, but of course, I would like these problems to be addressed in real life. Romania still has room to do something without being pushed from behind by EU law. I have been to the country and want to go again because of judicial issues, and of course, it is in Romania's interest to show progress in the rule of law report in July of this year compared to the one in 2022," said the vice-president of the European Commission for values and transparency in an interview with Agerpres.

"We will objectively evaluate the situation. I have spoken with journalists in Romania, I have discussed with the legal regulatory authority, and the situation there is not very rosy and there is much room for improvement," added Vera Jourova.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)