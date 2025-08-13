Education

Romanian higher education diploma is weak guarantee for a job

13 August 2025

In 2024, Romania recorded the lowest employment rate among recent graduates in the European Union, according to data from Eurostat, the European statistics office. 

With smaller generations reaching university-age at this moment, Romanian higher education institutions are competing for candidates, but they apparently fail to adjust their curricula to the market’s needs. 

According to European statistics, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar, only 70.1% of young people aged 20 to 34 who had completed their studies and were no longer in training were employed last year in Romania. The European Union average for this indicator is 79.2%, which places Romania almost 10 percentage points below this threshold.

At the same time, companies have been complaining for years that they cannot find a trained workforce.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes/Dreamstime.com)

