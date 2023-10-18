Macro

Romania to revise downward official growth target for 2023 before budget revision

18 October 2023

The government of Romania will revise downward the official projection for this year’s growth from 2.8% currently but will beep it above 2% – over the World Bank (WB, 1.8%) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF, 1.7%), according to sources involved in the process consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

The change is being operated before the budget revision, the first “negative” revision operated since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

At this moment, forecasts issued by analysts of the local commercial banks for this year are rarely above 2%.

Most recently, ING Bank drastically reduced its economic growth forecast from 2.5% to 1.5%. BCR, the second largest bank in Romania, maintained its economic growth forecast of 2.1% for 2023 amid a bullish forecast for the agricultural sector in the second part of the year. Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania, also envisages 2.1% growth for this year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

1

