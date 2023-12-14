Romania to launch EUR 150 mln grant scheme for construction materials producers

Romania will extend grants to local construction materials producers under a four-year scheme to be launched in 2024, with a budget of EUR 150 million, announced minister of economy, Radu Oprea.

The maximum amount of financing that can be granted is EUR 50 billion, which can mean 60% of the eligible expenses, depending on the area where the investment is made.

“The guide is ‘in transparency’ [for public consultations], the final version will probably be ready next week. Anyway, [it will be ready] until the end of the year [2023], with certainty, said Ştefan Radu Oprea, the minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism, speaking for Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)