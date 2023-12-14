Macro

Romania’s Govt. seeks to achieve 1pp fiscal consolidation with higher revenues in 2024

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government in Bucharest sketched the 2024 budget planning with a deficit of RON 86.6 billion (EUR 17.3 billion) – 5% of the projected GDP, down from 5.9% of GDP in 2023. 

After it missed the deficit target by 1.5% of GDP in 2023 (assuming it meets the latest 5.9% of GDP target), the government implemented in 2023 a fiscal corrective package criticised by analysts and the IMF for its lack of coherence – which further eroded its credibility.

With a heavy burden created by supplementary expenditures (budgetary sector payroll, public pensions and investments planned to support growth), the 2024 deficit target depends on two operations that are very delicate for a year with multiple elections: cutting the unnecessary public spending and tax evasion.

The fiscal consolidation, nearly 1% of GDP, will be achieved by increasing the revenues-to-GDP ratio to 33.8% from 32.9%. In comparison, the expenditures will remain at 38.8% of GDP, according to the document quoted by the media. 

In other words, revenues will increase by 13% y/y to RON 586 billion (the executive expects significant transfers under the Resilience Mechanism but also more efficient tax collection) and public spending by only 9% to RON 673 million, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

The budget planning is sketched on an underlying scenario that includes 3.4% GDP growth (2% in 2023), driven by a 4.1% increase in domestic demand (+1.4% y/y in 2023). The gross fixed capital formation will make a slightly smaller contribution to the growth, 1.7pp (1.4pp in 2023), while consumption remains the main growth driver.

The medium-term fiscal scenario sketched by Romania’s government, along with the 2024 budget planning, envisages that the 3%-of-GDP deficit target will not be met before 2027.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s Govt. seeks to achieve 1pp fiscal consolidation with higher revenues in 2024

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government in Bucharest sketched the 2024 budget planning with a deficit of RON 86.6 billion (EUR 17.3 billion) – 5% of the projected GDP, down from 5.9% of GDP in 2023. 

After it missed the deficit target by 1.5% of GDP in 2023 (assuming it meets the latest 5.9% of GDP target), the government implemented in 2023 a fiscal corrective package criticised by analysts and the IMF for its lack of coherence – which further eroded its credibility.

With a heavy burden created by supplementary expenditures (budgetary sector payroll, public pensions and investments planned to support growth), the 2024 deficit target depends on two operations that are very delicate for a year with multiple elections: cutting the unnecessary public spending and tax evasion.

The fiscal consolidation, nearly 1% of GDP, will be achieved by increasing the revenues-to-GDP ratio to 33.8% from 32.9%. In comparison, the expenditures will remain at 38.8% of GDP, according to the document quoted by the media. 

In other words, revenues will increase by 13% y/y to RON 586 billion (the executive expects significant transfers under the Resilience Mechanism but also more efficient tax collection) and public spending by only 9% to RON 673 million, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

The budget planning is sketched on an underlying scenario that includes 3.4% GDP growth (2% in 2023), driven by a 4.1% increase in domestic demand (+1.4% y/y in 2023). The gross fixed capital formation will make a slightly smaller contribution to the growth, 1.7pp (1.4pp in 2023), while consumption remains the main growth driver.

The medium-term fiscal scenario sketched by Romania’s government, along with the 2024 budget planning, envisages that the 3%-of-GDP deficit target will not be met before 2027.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm