Romania-Germany foreign trade sees positive dynamics in Q1

The volume of foreign trade between Romania and Germany improved slightly in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period of 2020, the German Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry AHK Romania says in a press release quoting official statistics.

However, the recovery was asymmetric despite the stronger economic recovery in Romania (+2.8% qoq GDP expansion, compared to -1.4% qoq GDP contraction in Germany).

Romania’s exports to Germany edged up indeed in the first quarter of the year, by 0.9% yoy to EUR 3.8 bln while the imports from Germany rose more robustly by 3.6% yoy to EUR 4.5 bln.

Germany accounts for roughly one-fifth of Romania’s exports and imports.

Nonetheless, Romania’s foreign trade in general expanded more than its trade with Germany, in Q1: its exports rose by 3.9% yoy and the imports advanced by 7.1% yoy.

