Minister: Some EUR 10 bln available for Romanian SMEs, of which 70% already "on the table"

Romania currently has EUR 10 billion available for SMEs, out of which EUR 7 billion are already "on the table", meaning earmarked under various schemes already launched, the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Adrian Câciu, said on November 2 at the National Top of Private Firms from Romania conference.

"What we want is that by the middle of 2024, all the money available or allocated to Romania for SMEs be disbursed," minister Câciu emphasized, Economica.net reported.

He stated that he wants the absorption related to the 2021-2027 financial framework to end in 2027 but stressed that this can only be done with the help of the business environment.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)