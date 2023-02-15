Romania's minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu met with UN's Secretary-General António Guterres on February 14 at the UN headquarters in New York. The Romanian official attended the Security Council meeting to discuss "Threats to International Peace and Security: Sea-Level Rise - Implications for International Peace and Security."

"During the discussions, minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's support for effective multilateralism and for the international order based on norms, with the United Nations system at its center, as well as for the efforts of the Secretary-General to make the UN more efficient," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said.

The Secretary-General showed that he appreciates the activity carried out by minister Aurescu and thanked him for the efforts made in this capacity to study the rise of sea and ocean levels concerning international law.

During the month marking one year since the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the two senior officials also talked about the situation on the border. At least 3.5 million refugees have transited Romania, as well as 13 million tons of grain and other agricultural products to the world markets to help pump up the economy and prevent a food crisis.

"Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated, at the same time, Romania's long-standing commitment to promoting compliance with international law as a fundamental pillar of Romania's foreign policy, demonstrated including through the series of actions initiated by Romania in the context of the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine to support the awarding responsibility and combating the impunity of those representatives of power," MAE also said.

It's worth noting that last year, Romania submitted the Declaration of Intervention against Russia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), with the object relating to accusations of genocide.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Afacerilor Externe/Facebook)