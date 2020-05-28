Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania

US carmaker Ford has expanded the new Puma range with additional powertrain and equipment level options, boasting with the most comprehensive line-up yet for the SUV-inspired compact crossover. The model produced in Romania will also have a luxury version, Puma ST-Line Vignale.

Customers can now order Puma models featuring Ford’s 120 PS 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, Pumas equipped with a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a luxurious new Puma ST-Line Vignale variant, Ford Europe announced on May 28.

All these versions of the Puma SUV are produced at Ford’s assembly plant in Craiova, southern Romania. Ford has invested approximately EUR 200 million at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Craiova to support the production of Puma. The group’s total investment in Romania thus amounts to almost EUR 1.5 billion since 2008.

The Puma ST-Line Vignale will become the most luxurious SUV produced in Romania. Its unique details include a satin aluminum upper grille and surround, ebony lower grille, body-colored lower rear bumper, and large rear spoiler. Standard specification includes LED headlights, Windsor leather seats, Manacor leather steering wheel, premium B&O Sound System and Ford KeyFree system.

Later this year, Ford will also start producing a new sports version - Ford Performance Puma ST.

“Customers have told us that they want a range of options to help find a combination of style, equipment, performance, and efficiency that’s just right for them. That’s something we committed to delivering with Puma, and with a new Puma ST coming later this year, we’re not finished yet,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford Europe.

