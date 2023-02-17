Romania’s FMCG sales up 2.9% YoY in volume last year

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales rose by 2.9% YoY in 2022, but the rising prices pushed up the market by 17.2% in value terms, according to a report by market research company RetailZoom published by Ziarul Financiar.

The sales in the beauty and personal care segment boasted the strongest advance (+41.4% YoY in volume), followed by prepared meals (+14.9% YoY) and baby food (+12.5% YoY).

The figures cover sales in modern trade, meaning carried out through hypermarkets, supermarkets, discount stores, cash&carry and modern convenience stores. Local chains and traditional stores are not included.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)