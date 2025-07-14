Events

Romania takes first place at European Youth Chess Championship in under-12 category

14 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian team took first place at the European Youth Chess Championship for teams in the under-12 category. The tournament took place in Terme Catez, Slovenia.

The team, composed of Lucas Rusu, Răzvan-George Pârvu, Iustin Larion, and Iustin-Nicolas Cazacu, led by Petre Nad, achieved 5 victories and one draw in the 7 rounds and surpassed Turkey and Germany. Having better tiebreak criteria, Turkey won silver and Germany claimed bronze. 

Sixteen countries took part in the under-12 category. In the girls’ competition, Romania secured fourth place, with Maria Anistoroaei and Anne-Sophie Constantin-Ciuntu in the team.

During the competition, Poland won gold in the girls under-12 and the girls under-18 sections. The country also secured the under-18 trophy. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Sah on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Romania takes first place at European Youth Chess Championship in under-12 category

14 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian team took first place at the European Youth Chess Championship for teams in the under-12 category. The tournament took place in Terme Catez, Slovenia.

The team, composed of Lucas Rusu, Răzvan-George Pârvu, Iustin Larion, and Iustin-Nicolas Cazacu, led by Petre Nad, achieved 5 victories and one draw in the 7 rounds and surpassed Turkey and Germany. Having better tiebreak criteria, Turkey won silver and Germany claimed bronze. 

Sixteen countries took part in the under-12 category. In the girls’ competition, Romania secured fourth place, with Maria Anistoroaei and Anne-Sophie Constantin-Ciuntu in the team.

During the competition, Poland won gold in the girls under-12 and the girls under-18 sections. The country also secured the under-18 trophy. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Sah on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 July 2025
Transport
A7 and A8 highway segments in Romania lose Resilience Facility funding due to delays, minister says
15 July 2025
Society
Romania ranks first in EU in terms of citizens living in another member state
15 July 2025
Defense
Romanian defense minister salutes US decision to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine
15 July 2025
Transport
E.ON Drive Infrastructure unveils largest electric vehicle charging hub in Romania
15 July 2025
Transport
First Wizz Air aircraft maintenance center in Romania to open at Bucharest Băneasa
15 July 2025
Politics
Romanian government survives no-confidence motion
15 July 2025
Environment
Romanian non-profit files criminal complaint after bear shot for killing tourist on Transfăgărășan
14 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president defers responsibility for VAT tax hike to the government