Romania takes first place at European Youth Chess Championship in under-12 category

The Romanian team took first place at the European Youth Chess Championship for teams in the under-12 category. The tournament took place in Terme Catez, Slovenia.

The team, composed of Lucas Rusu, Răzvan-George Pârvu, Iustin Larion, and Iustin-Nicolas Cazacu, led by Petre Nad, achieved 5 victories and one draw in the 7 rounds and surpassed Turkey and Germany. Having better tiebreak criteria, Turkey won silver and Germany claimed bronze.

Sixteen countries took part in the under-12 category. In the girls’ competition, Romania secured fourth place, with Maria Anistoroaei and Anne-Sophie Constantin-Ciuntu in the team.

During the competition, Poland won gold in the girls under-12 and the girls under-18 sections. The country also secured the under-18 trophy.

