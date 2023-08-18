Romania secures first place at 2023 Central European Olympiad in Informatics

Romanian students have obtained first place at the 2023 Central European Olympiad in Informatics held in Magdeburg, Germany.

Romania is the leader in the ranking of nations, with the following results:

1st place and gold medal – Luca Perju Verzotti, from the National College of Informatics Tudor Vianu, Bucharest

3rd place and gold medal – Alexandru Raul Todoran, from Aurel Vlaicu Theoretical High School, Orăştie

Silver medal – Andrei Robert Ion, from the International Theoretical Informatics High School, Bucharest

Bronze medal – Alexandru Luchianov, from the International Theoretical Informatics High School, Bucharest

The olympiad was held in Magdeburg, Germany. The Romanian team was led by Prof. Petru Simion Opriţa from Regina Maria High School in Dorohoi and Lucian Bicsi from the University of Bucharest, Faculty of Mathematics.

"Congratulations to the students and teachers who prepared them! Much gratitude to all those who support excellence in education!" representatives of the Education Ministry said.

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei on Facebook)