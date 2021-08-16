Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romania’s FDI: reinvested earnings more than tripled in Jan-Jun

16 August 2021
The volume of earnings reinvested by the foreign direct investment (FDI) companies in Romania more than tripled in annual terms to EUR 1.74 bln in January-June.

The sharp rise was only partly the effect of delayed registration of profits allowed as a facility by the Government.

The 12-month rolling reinvested earnings counted as FDI surged from EUR 511 mln in 2015 to EUR 2.78 bln in 2019 and further advanced above EUR 3 bln in 2020. As of June 2021, the 12-month rolling figure was EUR 4.3 bln - nearly three times the volume of equity investments (EUR 1.5 bln) over the same period of time.

The volume of equity investments measured over EUR 3 bln in 2015, but it followed a downward trajectory to EUR 2.2 bln in 2019 and plunged to EUR 839 mln in 2020, and somehow recovered to EUR 1.53 bln as of June 2021.

In the first six months of 2021, the volume of foreign equity investments increased nearly six times compared to the same period last year to EUR 809 mln.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

