Romanian Air Force conducting low-altitude F-16 training flights until March 10

04 March 2025

The Romanian Air Force announced low-altitude and supersonic training flights across the country until March 10, using F-16 Fighting Falcon jets. These exercises, which improve the pilots’ reaction capabilities, may generate loud noises.

According to the Romanian Air Force, all necessary safety measures are in place to minimize the impact on civilians.

“Romanian Air Force aircraft will conduct training flights at low altitudes, as well as supersonic flights with F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, across the entire country from March 4 to March 10, 2025, while taking all necessary air safety measures and minimizing the noise impact on the civilian population,” reads the announcement.

According to Biziday.ro, similar exercises in November 2024 caused loud booms in the Galați and Brăila areas, prompting clarifications from the Defense Ministry that they were part of routine training flights.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)

