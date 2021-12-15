Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romania's external debt-to-GDP ratio eases to 56.7% at end-October

15 December 2021
Romania's total external debt, public and private, increased between January and October 2021 by EUR 5.82 bln, to a total of EUR 132.6 bln or 56.7% of GDP, compared to 58% at the end of 2020.

Out of total debt, the direct public debt was EUR 57.5 bln (+267 mln from the end of 2020), according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Of the total volume, long-term external debt amounted to EUR 96.4 bln as of October 31, 2021, meaning 72.7% of total external debt (+3.1% compared to the end of 2020).

The short term component stood at EUR 36.1 bln, 27.3% of total external debt and 8.8% more than the end of last year.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

