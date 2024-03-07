Energy

Romania supplements state aid scheme for heat and power cogeneration

07 March 2024

Romania prolonged until July 31, 2028, the state aid scheme for combined heat and power (CHP) cogeneration, which would have expired on June 30, 2024, and doubled its budget to EUR 752 million from EUR 390 million after the European Commission accepted the modifications.

The scheme was launched in September 2022.

The supplementary EUR 362 million funding is designed to support the development of cogeneration units with a combined capacity of at least 200MW, Economica.net reported.

(Photo source: Fotofjodor/Dreamstime.com)

Romania prolonged until July 31, 2028, the state aid scheme for combined heat and power (CHP) cogeneration, which would have expired on June 30, 2024, and doubled its budget to EUR 752 million from EUR 390 million after the European Commission accepted the modifications.

The scheme was launched in September 2022.

The supplementary EUR 362 million funding is designed to support the development of cogeneration units with a combined capacity of at least 200MW, Economica.net reported.

(Photo source: Fotofjodor/Dreamstime.com)

