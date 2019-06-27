EU funds minister: Romania will get over EUR 30 bln in 2021-2027

The European Commission (EC) has proposed an increase in the European funds allotted for Romania’s operational programmes in the period 2021-2027 and the sum could reach about EUR 30.6 billion up from EUR 22.5 billion in the 2014-2020 period, said EU funds minister Roxana Minzatu.

“Through the Cohesion Policy, Romania will get approximately EUR 30.6 billion, of which EUR 17.323 billion through the European Fund for Regional Development, EUR 8.385 billion through the European Social Fund, EUR 4.499 billion through the Cohesion Fund and EUR 392 million through the European Territorial Cooperation Programme,” she detailed, according to local Ziarul Financiar.

The minister added that the Government will already start working on sketching the future operational programs this summer and come up with details on the areas where most money will go.

“We have told the Commission that one of our priorities is to invest in the healthcare area,” she added.

Romania is close to the European average in terms of EU funds absorption in the 2014-2021 period, with a rate of 29%. The Government’s goal is to spend all the money Romania has at its disposal for the 2014-2020 period by the end of 2023.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)