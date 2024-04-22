Romania has constantly delivered electricity to Ukraine last week

Romania exported electricity at an average rate of 400MW-500MW last week, with peak rates of 800MW during the evening hours, under the agreement regarding emergencies, according to Hotnews.ro quoting data from the national power grid operators in Romania (Transelectrica) and Moldova (Moldelectrica).

Ukraine suddenly increased its electricity imports and halted exports after a series of attacks on its power system in late March and early April.

Transelectrica explained that Romania offers help at the request of the Ukrainian transport and system operator based on the bilateral agreement for help in emergency situations and according to the procedure established by this agreement.

Ukraine was planning to resume electricity exports on Sunday, but in minor volumes, and expects substantial power imports during peak consumption periods, the Energy Ministry in Kyiv said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)