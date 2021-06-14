Romania’s electricity consumption recovers close to pre-crisis levels

The electricity consumption in Romania, 18.8TWh in January-April, returned close to the pre-crisis level - but the recovery was uneven between categories of customers.

Part of the electricity consumption has, in fact, “moved” from the “economy” sector (corporate customers) to households.

Based on the statistics office (INS) data, the amount “shifted” among customers is just over 2.5% of the total domestic consumption in January-April.

Overall, the electricity consumption increased by 5.2% YoY to 18.8TWh in January-April. Still, the household’s consumption soared by 10.3% YoY - or with 458 mln kWh, while the corporate consumption advanced by only 3.7% YoY (+484 mln kWh). This effect will perhaps fade away as the share of work-from-home employees is decreasing.

On the production side, the domestic electricity output increased by 6.6% to 20.7TWh, but this was still not enough for covering domestic demand (21.1TWh).

The net import of electricity decreased by one-third YoY to 0.4TWh in the first four months of the year.

