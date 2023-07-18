Romania’s electricity consumption shrinks by 7.5% y/y in January-May

Electricity consumption in Romania decreased by 7.5% y/y to 20.56 bln kWh (or 20.5TWh) in the first five months of 2023.

The steepest decline was recorded in public lighting (-20.4% y/y), followed by population consumption (-13.6% y/y).

In the economy, the decrease was only 5.2% y/y – but in absolute terms, the contraction (-858 mln kWh) accounted for more than half of the overall decline in electricity consumption for the period (1.17bln kWh).

On the production side, the gross electricity production increased by 5.4% y/y to 25.43 bln kWh.

The production in the hydropower plants increased by 43% y/y (+2.72 bln kWh), offsetting the 14.4% y/y (-1.27 bln kWh) decline of the production in thermal power plants.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)