Romania defers EU commissioner nomination until being given satisfactory portfolio

On the day before the deadline for sending the EU commissioner nominations, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that the country's candidate proposal would be made only after the conclusion of negotiations regarding the distribution of portfolios among the EU members.

Touching on the gender balance request expressed by EC president Ursula von der Leyen, PM Ciolacu said the nomination may be a woman – but this depends on the candidates available for the specific portfolio.

"We will have a negotiation process. If, for a particular portfolio, the most suitable person is a woman, then we will nominate a woman. If a man is more suitable for a particular portfolio, we will nominate a man. The field that we will represent, through the Romanian commissioner in the European Commission, is very important," said PM Ciolacu, quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

Asked when he will make the nomination, Ciolacu answered: "When we will be satisfied with the portfolio."

Romania competes for an economic portfolio in the next European Executive, but the competition is high as Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and the Czech Republic expressed similar preferences.

One week earlier, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared he would send Ursula von der Leyen one name - Victor Negrescu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)