Romania’s Defense Ministry looking to recruit men and women as professional soldiers

Romania’s National Defense Ministry is conducting a recruitment campaign for young people, both men and women. The institution is looking to train them to be professional soldiers and sergeants.

Candidate registration is open until March 1, 2024, with over 5,000 positions available. Selection of the candidates will be done until March 4, followed by medical examinations.

"For this series, 5,093 places have been introduced in the Recruitment Plan, in 41 counties across the country and in the Municipality of Bucharest," announced the Ministry of Defense.

The general recruitment conditions and criteria that candidates seeking to become professional soldiers/sergeants must meet are as follows:

must be Romanian citizens with residency in Romania for at least six months (at the start of the academic year/course/training program); must not have been convicted of any crimes against humanity, against the state or authority, corruption, service-related offenses, obstructing justice, forgery, or any intentionally committed crime that would make them incompatible with serving as an active military professional or attending a military high school, except where rehabilitation, post-conviction amnesty, or decriminalization of the act has occurred; must not be part of political parties, formations, or organizations, and if a member, must commit in writing to resign this membership upon admission to the military unit/educational institution or training/education program; must not be part of organizations banned by Romanian law and must not be a member of organizations incompatible with military professional rules, activities, and duties; must not belong to cults or religious associations/groups that are against public order norms, violate good morals, or affect the exercise of the military profession; must not be the sole associate or directly involved in the administration or management of commercial organizations or associations, except those provided by law, and if in such a situation, must commit in writing to resign this status upon admission to the training program; for female candidates - must declare in writing that they assume all risks if they are pregnant/maternity during the selection process;

The candidates must also be aged between 18 and 45 years and have completed the first two years of high school. They also must possess a valid driving license if they are opting for the military specialties requiring driving or the engineering branch.

