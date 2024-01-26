Romania's Defence Ministry has EUR 8 bln budget in 2024, 25% up from last year

The Romanian government will ensure a EUR 8 billion budget for the National Defence Ministry in 2024, a 25% increase from last year but still below 2.5% of GDP.

Out of the entire sum, EUR 3 billion will go to investments, while the remaining EUR 5 billion will cover operational costs such as salaries, pensions, services, and more, Ziarul Financiar reported.

According to representatives of the Ministry of National Defence, investments from the ministry's own budget are added to European funds.

"The main investment objectives in infrastructure are static infrastructure in barracks; infrastructure of air bases, infrastructure. Special attention will be paid to reducing energy consumption, including by accessing financing from non-reimbursable external funds (operational programs, PNRR) for energy efficiency and strengthening the administrative buildings under the administration of the Ministry of National Defence," write the representatives of MApN in the budget proposal that was submitted to Parliament and subsequently approved by the legislative body.

For several years, Romania has been allocating over 2% of its GDP for defence but rarely spent the entire sum.

Since Russia's military attack on Ukraine, Romania has committed to allocating 2.5% of its GDP for military expenses to equip its armed forces. According to data from the Defence and Security Monitor, out of the 2.5% of GDP allocated in 2023, only 2%, or EUR 6.2 billion, was spent.

The army is the most trusted institution in Romania, a fact confirmed yearly by surveys.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee | Dreamstime.com)