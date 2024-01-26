Defense

Romania's Defence Ministry has EUR 8 bln budget in 2024, 25% up from last year

26 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government will ensure a EUR 8 billion budget for the National Defence Ministry in 2024, a 25% increase from last year but still below 2.5% of GDP.

Out of the entire sum, EUR 3 billion will go to investments, while the remaining EUR 5 billion will cover operational costs such as salaries, pensions, services, and more, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

According to representatives of the Ministry of National Defence, investments from the ministry's own budget are added to European funds.

"The main investment objectives in infrastructure are static infrastructure in barracks; infrastructure of air bases, infrastructure. Special attention will be paid to reducing energy consumption, including by accessing financing from non-reimbursable external funds (operational programs, PNRR) for energy efficiency and strengthening the administrative buildings under the administration of the Ministry of National Defence," write the representatives of MApN in the budget proposal that was submitted to Parliament and subsequently approved by the legislative body. 

For several years, Romania has been allocating over 2% of its GDP for defence but rarely spent the entire sum.

Since Russia's military attack on Ukraine, Romania has committed to allocating 2.5% of its GDP for military expenses to equip its armed forces. According to data from the Defence and Security Monitor, out of the 2.5% of GDP allocated in 2023, only 2%, or EUR 6.2 billion, was spent.

The army is the most trusted institution in Romania, a fact confirmed yearly by surveys. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania's Defence Ministry has EUR 8 bln budget in 2024, 25% up from last year

26 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government will ensure a EUR 8 billion budget for the National Defence Ministry in 2024, a 25% increase from last year but still below 2.5% of GDP.

Out of the entire sum, EUR 3 billion will go to investments, while the remaining EUR 5 billion will cover operational costs such as salaries, pensions, services, and more, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

According to representatives of the Ministry of National Defence, investments from the ministry's own budget are added to European funds.

"The main investment objectives in infrastructure are static infrastructure in barracks; infrastructure of air bases, infrastructure. Special attention will be paid to reducing energy consumption, including by accessing financing from non-reimbursable external funds (operational programs, PNRR) for energy efficiency and strengthening the administrative buildings under the administration of the Ministry of National Defence," write the representatives of MApN in the budget proposal that was submitted to Parliament and subsequently approved by the legislative body. 

For several years, Romania has been allocating over 2% of its GDP for defence but rarely spent the entire sum.

Since Russia's military attack on Ukraine, Romania has committed to allocating 2.5% of its GDP for military expenses to equip its armed forces. According to data from the Defence and Security Monitor, out of the 2.5% of GDP allocated in 2023, only 2%, or EUR 6.2 billion, was spent.

The army is the most trusted institution in Romania, a fact confirmed yearly by surveys. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water