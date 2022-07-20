Romania decorates the President of the State of Palestine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, on July 19, signed the decree for decorating the President of the State of Palestine and Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

Romania's President Iohannis awarded the Palestinian counterpart the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Colan as a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional contribution to the promotion of dialogue and regional development, to support friendly and collaborative relations between our country and Palestine."

President Mahmoud Abbas paid a visit to Romania at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis.

Making peace in the Middle East remains a priority on Romania's foreign agenda, President Iohannis said after a meeting with Mahmoud Abbas.

"I expressed the hope that, based on the involvement of the United States and a constructive approach to the Peace Process, with the support of external partners, the regional security situation will be able to improve. Romania, as a state that traditionally has close friendly relations with both states, is, in turn, ready to provide the necessary support," President Iohannis stated.

"Romania will also continue to support the launch of negotiations for an EU-Palestine association agreement," he added.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)