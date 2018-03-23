Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend

Romania will switch to daylight saving time this weekend, also known as summer time.

On Sunday morning, March 25, the clocks will advance one hour, which means that 3:00am and will become 4:00am. Thus, Sunday will be the shortest day of the year.

Some might find it difficult to get used to the new time, as they will sleep one hour less. Doctors say that some might need around a week to adjust to summer time, while others might be really affected by the change, especially if they suffer from certain health problems. However, there are some good news for them, as several Romanian MPs have initiated a draft bill to abolish summer time in Romania.

The daylight saving time is valid between the last Sunday of March and the last Sunday of October, when 4:00am will become 3:00am.

