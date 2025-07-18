Romania’s cybersecurity agency and Enevo join forces to protect energy infrastructure

The National Cybersecurity Directorate (DNSC) and engineering company Enevo Group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to strengthen cybersecurity in Romania’s energy sector. The partnership aims to test and develop monitoring and alerting technologies for cyberattacks, and to improve national response coordination to incidents affecting critical infrastructure, the companies said.

The agreement focuses on sharing threat intelligence, organizing specialized training and workshops on operational technology (OT) security, and providing the public with analytical materials and updates based on statistical data. It also includes joint efforts to help shape national and EU policies in the field of industrial cybersecurity.

“The energy sector in Romania is one of the most sophisticated and advanced in terms of systems and operational infrastructure. It’s no surprise that the number and complexity of cyberattacks targeting this sector have increased, especially since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. In this context, we need solutions, we need partners, and we need professionals focused on improving the cybersecurity and resilience of critical energy infrastructure,” said Dan Cîmpean, Director of the National Cybersecurity Directorate (DNSC).

Enevo Group, which specializes in engineering and cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure, developed the SentryOT platform to secure industrial operations such as electric grids, gas networks, and water systems.

Built entirely in Romania, SentryOT enables full visibility over OT environments, real-time threat detection, and early alerting to reduce response times during cyber incidents.

“This partnership reflects a shared public-private vision rooted in collaboration, know-how exchange, and proactive risk management,” said Cristian Pârvulescu, CEO of ENEVO Group. “It marks an important step toward building the cyber resilience of Romania’s energy infrastructure.”

Enevo Group operates internationally, with offices in Romania, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, and serves major clients in the energy and industrial sectors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the companies)