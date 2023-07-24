Business

Courier market in Romania backs down in 2022 after years of expansion

24 July 2023

Romania’s courier market registered in 2022 for the first time in the last five years a decrease in revenues, to RON 5.7 billion (EUR 1.1 bln), compared to RON 5.8 bln a year ago, according to data from the Trade Register quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

However, the market leaders FAN Courier, Sameday, and Cargus said their revenues increased last year by rates between 5% and 20%.

The best year of courier delivery was 2021 when 4,500 companies achieved a total turnover of RON 5.8 bln and a net profit of RON 599 mln. All these figures decreased in the following year. In 2022, the number of companies decreased by 200, while the net profit was only RON 440 mln. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

