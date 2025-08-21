Real Estate

Romania’s construction works up 2.8% y/y in Q2

21 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction works volume index increased by 2.8% y/y and by 1.4% q/q in seasonally-adjusted terms in Q2, according to data published by the statistics office INS. In Q1, the index rose by 10.6% y/y on low base effects after unusually weak performance in January-February 2024.

In 2024, the construction activity eased by 5.9% y/y after double-digit growth rates in the previous two years; therefore, the advance seen in 2025 marks a correction.

The performance in Q2 was particularly backed by outstanding +8.8% y/y (+4.5% m/m) growth in June. 

The civil engineering works segment has driven the annual growth in Q2 this year with a robust 6.7% y/y advance, while the construction of both residential and non-residential buildings contracted by 1.5% y/y each. 

The public investment projects, which account for roughly half of the construction market, will be subject to restrictions starting with Q4 this year as the government is striving to observe the limited budget.

Overcontracting in the past years has resulted in significant amounts of overdue bills to contractors, which should be addressed along the fiscal consolidation process. This means that the growth of the segment is likely to moderate, a pattern also expected for the residential segment, hit by households’ budgets constrained by the austerity measures as well as by the higher taxation. 

The complex non-residential segment has stagnated over the past several years despite vibrant logistics and industrial markets, and remains subject to diverging trends among its sub-segments.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Justlight/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Romania’s construction works up 2.8% y/y in Q2

21 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction works volume index increased by 2.8% y/y and by 1.4% q/q in seasonally-adjusted terms in Q2, according to data published by the statistics office INS. In Q1, the index rose by 10.6% y/y on low base effects after unusually weak performance in January-February 2024.

In 2024, the construction activity eased by 5.9% y/y after double-digit growth rates in the previous two years; therefore, the advance seen in 2025 marks a correction.

The performance in Q2 was particularly backed by outstanding +8.8% y/y (+4.5% m/m) growth in June. 

The civil engineering works segment has driven the annual growth in Q2 this year with a robust 6.7% y/y advance, while the construction of both residential and non-residential buildings contracted by 1.5% y/y each. 

The public investment projects, which account for roughly half of the construction market, will be subject to restrictions starting with Q4 this year as the government is striving to observe the limited budget.

Overcontracting in the past years has resulted in significant amounts of overdue bills to contractors, which should be addressed along the fiscal consolidation process. This means that the growth of the segment is likely to moderate, a pattern also expected for the residential segment, hit by households’ budgets constrained by the austerity measures as well as by the higher taxation. 

The complex non-residential segment has stagnated over the past several years despite vibrant logistics and industrial markets, and remains subject to diverging trends among its sub-segments.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Justlight/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 August 2025
Transport
Train route from Bucharest to Kyiv via Chișinău announced in September
21 August 2025
Finance
Addiko Bank enters Romania with digital lending services
21 August 2025
Culture
International Photography Awards: Ilona Schong named 2025 People Photographer for series on Romanian homes
21 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president plans US visit early 2026 focused on economic ties
21 August 2025
Defense
Romania may reportedly host US F-35 jets as part of Ukraine security guarantees
21 August 2025
Energy
Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary
21 August 2025
Tech
Romania’s Cybersecurity Agency warns of deepfake scam using president Nicușor Dan’s image
21 August 2025
Environment
Romania sends firefighters to aid Spain in battle against wildfires