Romania close to adopting Digital Adulthood Law meant to protect children under 16

The Romanian Senate adopted the Digital Adulthood Law on Monday, October 6, setting the age of 16 as the threshold for digital maturity. The law now goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making chamber.

According to the new regulation, approved with 123 votes in favor and six abstentions, children under this age can access online platforms or create accounts only with the explicit consent of their parents.

The initiative was proposed by liberal senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, president of the Committee for Defense, Public Order, and National Security.

According to the initiator, the law introduces, for the first time in Romania, the concept of digital maturity at the age of 16, establishing a clear and modern framework for protecting children online and for increasing the responsibility of digital platforms.

“The children of Romania have the right to be protected in the digital world, not only in the real one. The Digital Adulthood Law does not prohibit, does not censor, but gives parents the legal tools to protect their children,” said Nicoleta Pauliuc in the Senate plenary.

“Romania is taking a decisive step toward a responsible digital society. We cannot allow algorithms to raise our generation of children. Through this law, parents regain the right to be parents, and children the chance to be children, safely,” she added.

According to the law, children under 16 will be able to access online platforms and create accounts only with the explicit consent of their parents. In addition, parents will have the right to suspend or restrict their children’s accounts and to request the removal of harmful content.

The legal act also imposes clear obligations on digital service providers: implementation of age filters, content labeling by categories, protection of minors’ data, and prohibition of personalized advertising directed at children.

“I know there is no perfect law. But there are moral urgencies that can no longer wait. And the digital protection of our children is one of them,” concluded Nicoleta Pauliuc.

(Photo source: Nicoleta Pauliuc on Facebook)