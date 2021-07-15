Romania gets Russian gas at the lowest price in Europe in Q1

The price paid by Romania for the Russian natural gas in the first quarter of the year (Q1) was the lowest in Europe, lower than the prices on the local markets and in Europe, only the Azeri gas delivered to Bulgaria was cheaper - according to Economica.net quoting data compiled by the European Commission.

Traditionally, Romania used to pay the highest prices in Europe for Russian gas. But according to the European Commission, the cost of Russian gas imported by Romania in Q1 was EUR 13.5 per MWh. Less than Russian gas sold on any other market calculated on the same methodology (compared to EUR 16.5 in Bulgaria or EUR 17.5 in Hungary).

Also, according to the same source, the price of Russian-sourced gas imported in Romania had the lowest price compared to all gas sources in all European markets, except for the gas sold by Azerbaijan to Bulgaria.

