Romania’s 2024 budget reportedly cuts bonuses for scrapping cars, installing PV panels

The bonus paid for scrapping an old car and replacing it with an electric vehicle will be more than five times lower in 2024, only RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) compared to RON 54,000 in 2023, while the incentives for those buying a conventional car will be halved from RON 7,000 to RON 3,500 (EUR 700), Stirileprotv.ro reported.

According to Ziarul Financiar, the association of car manufacturers and importers claimed that the government’s decision would result in a higher number of imported used cars – currently twice as many as the sales of new cars.

The incentives for those installing PV panels will be halved as well, to RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000).

The amendments are included in the draft Emergency Ordinance on fiscal budgetary measures in the field of public spending, for fiscal consolidation, for the modification and completion of some normative acts, as well as for the extension of some terms, currently drafted by the government.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)