Romania’s car production up 25% YoY in July-August

Romania’s automobile industry may reach a production of over 500,000 units this year unless unexpected developments occur in the second half of the year, Ziarul Financiar daily commented, citing the new historic high of almost 270,000 cars assembled by Dacia and Ford in the first half of the year.

Dacia and Ford produced nearly 330,400 vehicles in the first eight months of the year, up by 15.5% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

The annual growth rate accelerated from 14% in H1, still lagging behind the 16% yearly advance posted in Q1.

This was the highest production volume ever achieved in the local market. For the first time in the last three years, neither the pandemic nor the lack of electronic components has affected the production of the Dacia and Ford plants.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ford Romania)