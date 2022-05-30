Romania celebrate first National Cancer Survivors Day on June 5

Romania will celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day for the first time this year, on June 5.

National Cancer Survivors Day is an annual celebration held by many countries around the world, which takes place on the first Sunday in June. The NCSD Foundation who created it describes it as “a CELEBRATION for those who have survived, an INSPIRATION for those recently diagnosed, a gathering of SUPPORT for families, and an OUTREACH to the community.”

This year marks the first time this day is celebrated in Romania. The idea to adopt this day of celebration and awareness belongs to PNL senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, who is a cancer survivor herself. It is part of the National Plan to Fight Cancer, which was launched at the beginning of 2022 and includes the adoption of national cancer screening programs, setting up a National Cancer Registry, and other much-needed solutions which would generate a shift from stiff treatment regimens to a more a tailored approach to diagnosis and treatment.

In honor of National Cancer Survivors Day, scientific, educational, and cultural events will be organized to raise awareness about the challenges that patients face and to bring light to the available solutions that could improve the quality of life among cancer survivors and increase their life expectancy, according to Agerpres.

Romania's Parliament, the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity, and the Ministry of Finance are holding events with the participation of non-governmental organizations relating to multiple important aspects of cancer surviving patients' lives. Additionally, the Romanian Broadcasting Company and the Romanian Television Company will be broadcasting special dedicated material in their programs.

These events will take place in the week leading up to the National Cancer Survivors' Day, as provided for in the bill. The week’s opening event titled „Challenges and Solutions for Improving the Lives of Cancer Survivors” happened today in the Romanian Senate.

The event was attended, among others, by PNL senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, prime minister Nicolae Ciucă, Cezar Irimia, president of the Federation of Romanian Cancer Patient Associations, as well as cancer survivors.

Prime minister Ciuca said: “For me, the hope lies in the implementation of the National Cancer Plan, carried out under the patronage of the Presidential Administration, with experts from the Ministry of Health, representatives of civil society and cancer patients. My firm commitment is that this strategy will be operationalized, that the Ministry of Health will do its job, and that the Ministry of Finance will find the necessary resources. The budget will reflect these commitments.”

The symbol of National Cancer Survivors Day in Romania is the yellow water lily. Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc explained why in a recent message she posted on Facebook: “The symbol I chose is the yellow water lily: a delicate but spectacular flower born out of suffering. The water lily represents the knowledge of light and love, and especially rebirth. Because that's how I see the moment you overcome this cruel disease called cancer: you are born a second time.”

“I initiated the National Cancer Survivors Day Act because I wanted to have a special day to celebrate life, properly honor survivors, and tell them that their lives matter, that they are loved and appreciated. It is a time that I hope will bring light, because I know as well you do, what fears exist in the mind of a cancer sufferer, even when the disease has been overcome. On this occasion, we want to send a message of hope to all the sick. To tell them that at the end of this terrible ordeal, fulfillment can be achieved. That they too can cross the finish line and look back with satisfaction, they too can be winners,” she added.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicoleta Pauliuc Facebook page)