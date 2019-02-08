Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/02/2019 - 08:00
Business
Romania’s budget deficit widens by one third to 1.9% of GDP in Jan-Jun
02 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s consolidated budget deficit reached nearly RON 20 billion (EUR 4.2 bln) in January-June, one third larger than in the same period last year.

The deficit in the first half was 1.94% of the GDP projected for the whole year compared to 1.58% of GDP in the first half of last year.

The Finance Ministry has already announced that a set of corrective measures would be passed along the budget revision in early August, to keep the year’s deficit under 3% of GDP.

The revenues increased by 12.6% year-on-year to RON 148.6 bln (EUR 431.3 bln) or 14.4% of the year’s projected GDP, compared to 14% of GDP in the same period last year. Nearly half of the increase in the revenues came from social security contributions (+17.1% year-on-year) driven by rising wages.

The budget expenditures increased by 14.7% year-on-year to RON 168.6 bln (EUR 35.5 bln), or 16.4% of the year’s projected GDP, up from 15.6% of GDP last year. Expenditures were driven up by the higher public payroll (+23.4% y/y) and social security spending (+14.8% y/y), which altogether accounted for 71% of the rise in the overall expenditures.

The deficit partly rose because of a higher volume of funds transferred from the state budget to EU-funded projects not matched by the same volume of funds disbursed from the EU budget. However, this payment in advance accounted for only RON 490 mln, or 0.05% of year’s projected GDP, compared to the 0.35%-of-GDP expansion of the deficit in H1 compared to the same period last year.

The Government’s public capital expenditures increased by 12.3% year-on-year, to RON 7.9 bln (EUR 1.66 bln). The increase accounted for only 4% of the overall advance of the public expenditures or 0.08% of GDP (out of the 0.35% of GDP rise in the deficit-to-GDP ratio).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/02/2019 - 08:00
Business
Romania’s budget deficit widens by one third to 1.9% of GDP in Jan-Jun
02 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s consolidated budget deficit reached nearly RON 20 billion (EUR 4.2 bln) in January-June, one third larger than in the same period last year.

The deficit in the first half was 1.94% of the GDP projected for the whole year compared to 1.58% of GDP in the first half of last year.

The Finance Ministry has already announced that a set of corrective measures would be passed along the budget revision in early August, to keep the year’s deficit under 3% of GDP.

The revenues increased by 12.6% year-on-year to RON 148.6 bln (EUR 431.3 bln) or 14.4% of the year’s projected GDP, compared to 14% of GDP in the same period last year. Nearly half of the increase in the revenues came from social security contributions (+17.1% year-on-year) driven by rising wages.

The budget expenditures increased by 14.7% year-on-year to RON 168.6 bln (EUR 35.5 bln), or 16.4% of the year’s projected GDP, up from 15.6% of GDP last year. Expenditures were driven up by the higher public payroll (+23.4% y/y) and social security spending (+14.8% y/y), which altogether accounted for 71% of the rise in the overall expenditures.

The deficit partly rose because of a higher volume of funds transferred from the state budget to EU-funded projects not matched by the same volume of funds disbursed from the EU budget. However, this payment in advance accounted for only RON 490 mln, or 0.05% of year’s projected GDP, compared to the 0.35%-of-GDP expansion of the deficit in H1 compared to the same period last year.

The Government’s public capital expenditures increased by 12.3% year-on-year, to RON 7.9 bln (EUR 1.66 bln). The increase accounted for only 4% of the overall advance of the public expenditures or 0.08% of GDP (out of the 0.35% of GDP rise in the deficit-to-GDP ratio).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40