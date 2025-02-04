Romania’s Brașov among top 10 holiday destinations recommended by UK’s Luton Airport

Brașov is the only city in Romania to appear among the top 10 holiday destinations recommended by UK's Luton Airport website in 2025.

The recommendations are listed on Luton Airport’s website, giving would-be travelers more information regarding places that are worth visiting.

“Nestled in the heart of Transylvania, Brașov is a storybook town with medieval charm. Explore the cobblestone streets, visit the legendary Dracula’s Castle, and enjoy the stunning mountain scenery. A trip here offers a unique mix of history and outdoor adventure,” the British airport notes about Brașov.

It also highlights that it is a perfect year-round destination, as the scenery changes dramatically with each season, offering a spectacular new perspective every time.

“Make sure to visit the 14th-century Biserica Neagră (Black Church) and uncover the symbol of medieval heritage. Whether you stroll the streets at Piaţa Sfatului (council square) or climb the Citadel for panoramic views, it's easy to be immersed in the magic of Transylvania,” the airport's website adds.

The flight from London Luton to Brașov takes approximately three hours, and tourists are advised to stay for at least 3-4 days. Luton is also one of the UK's busiest airports, with over 16 million passengers a year.

Starting March 31, airline operator Wizz Air will increase the frequency of flights from Brașov to the UK’s capital. There will be a total of five flights per week on this route on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Brașov is the only Romanian city recommended by Luton Airport, alongside destinations such as Glasgow, Tbilisi, Palma, Dublin, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Alicante, Lisbon, and Madeira.

(Photo source: Sorin Colac | Dreamstime.com)