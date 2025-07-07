Defense

Romania takes over command of Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group

07 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is set to take command of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM BS TG) for the next six months, with a formal ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, in the Port of Constanța. The Romanian Naval Forces will assume leadership from their Bulgarian counterparts as part of a regional naval initiative involving Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey.

The transfer of command follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 11, 2024, in Istanbul, which established the MCM Black Sea Task Group. 

The initiative aims to enhance maritime security in the region through coordinated mine countermeasure operations, the Romanian Naval Forces said.

During Romania’s tenure, the group will conduct two activations involving international exercises in the Black Sea. Romania will contribute the mine layer and net-laying ship Vice Admiral Constantin Bălescu (274), which will serve as the task group’s flagship, and the minehunter Sublieutenant Ion Ghiculescu (M-270). Bulgaria and Turkey will each contribute a mine warfare vessel.

“The primary mission of the MCM BS TG is to ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea by carrying out surveillance, mine neutralization, and maritime search and rescue operations,” reads the press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apǎrǎrii Naționale)

Normal
Defense

Romania takes over command of Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group

07 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is set to take command of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM BS TG) for the next six months, with a formal ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, in the Port of Constanța. The Romanian Naval Forces will assume leadership from their Bulgarian counterparts as part of a regional naval initiative involving Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey.

The transfer of command follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 11, 2024, in Istanbul, which established the MCM Black Sea Task Group. 

The initiative aims to enhance maritime security in the region through coordinated mine countermeasure operations, the Romanian Naval Forces said.

During Romania’s tenure, the group will conduct two activations involving international exercises in the Black Sea. Romania will contribute the mine layer and net-laying ship Vice Admiral Constantin Bălescu (274), which will serve as the task group’s flagship, and the minehunter Sublieutenant Ion Ghiculescu (M-270). Bulgaria and Turkey will each contribute a mine warfare vessel.

“The primary mission of the MCM BS TG is to ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea by carrying out surveillance, mine neutralization, and maritime search and rescue operations,” reads the press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apǎrǎrii Naționale)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2025
Politics
Romania’s opposition party AUR announces no-confidence motion against government
07 July 2025
Diversity
Bucharest introduces app-based smart system to improve public transport for the visually impaired
07 July 2025
Macro
Romania remains among high-income countries in World Bank ranking for 2024
07 July 2025
Politics
Former president, prime ministers reportedly warned of Romania’s out of control deficit since summer of 2024
07 July 2025
Finance
Romanian government approves EUR 2.1 bln fiscal package to reduce deficit
07 July 2025
Environment
Update: Southern Romania under Code Red heatwave, with temperatures to soar above 40 degrees Celsius
05 July 2025
Cinema
Film review – Gazing into the Past: Il Cinema Ritrovato & TIFF
04 July 2025
Sports
Romanian climber Horia Colibășanu summits Nanga Parbat, his 11th peak over 8,000m