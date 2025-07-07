Romania takes over command of Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group

Romania is set to take command of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM BS TG) for the next six months, with a formal ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, in the Port of Constanța. The Romanian Naval Forces will assume leadership from their Bulgarian counterparts as part of a regional naval initiative involving Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey.

The transfer of command follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 11, 2024, in Istanbul, which established the MCM Black Sea Task Group.

The initiative aims to enhance maritime security in the region through coordinated mine countermeasure operations, the Romanian Naval Forces said.

During Romania’s tenure, the group will conduct two activations involving international exercises in the Black Sea. Romania will contribute the mine layer and net-laying ship Vice Admiral Constantin Bălescu (274), which will serve as the task group’s flagship, and the minehunter Sublieutenant Ion Ghiculescu (M-270). Bulgaria and Turkey will each contribute a mine warfare vessel.

“The primary mission of the MCM BS TG is to ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea by carrying out surveillance, mine neutralization, and maritime search and rescue operations,” reads the press release.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apǎrǎrii Naționale)