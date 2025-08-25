Romania advances 192 km bicycle path project on river dikes

Romania’s first bicycle path built on river dikes will be completed within three months, officials announced Sunday, August 24, in Bihor County, as reported by news agency Agerpres. Stretching 192 kilometers along the Ier, Barcău, Crișul Repede, Canalul Colector, and Crișul Negru rivers, the project aims to combine green mobility with flood defense infrastructure.

The first completed sector, a 6.2-kilometer stretch on the Barcău River between the Hungarian border and the DN19 national road, was presented in Tămășeu to development minister Cseke Attila. He praised the project as the most advanced cycling initiative currently underway in the country and said all five segments are expected to be finalized by the end of the year, eight months ahead of schedule.

“This is Romania’s most advanced velo-tourism project and the only one that will be completed this year,” Cseke said at the site.

The bike path will connect Bihor towns with Hungary, linking Salonta to Gyula, Oradea to the border, and Marghita to the Hungarian locality of Pocsaj, according to Agerpres.

In addition to promoting cross-border tourism and sustainable transport, the route strengthens flood protection by consolidating dike crests and providing access for intervention teams.

The RON 92.7 million (EUR 18.6 million) investment is financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Construction is being carried out by several consortia.

Authorities said the first segment is structurally complete but will only open once road signs are installed. To prevent vandalism, barriers and surveillance systems are also being added.

(Photo source: Facebook/Apele Române Crișuri)