Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 08:16
Business

Romania’s banking system posts 15% yoy stronger profits in Q1

26 May 2021
Romania’s banking system boasted RON 1.9 bln (EUR 383 mln) in the first quarter of the year, which was 17.3% (+15% in euros) more compared to the same period of 2020, according to calculations based on data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Return on assets (ROA) was 1.33%, compared to 0.95% in the whole 2020 and 1.27% in Q1 last year.

The return on equity (ROE) also improved from last year, to 12.2% from 8.7% in full 2020 and 11.7% in Q1 last year.

The banking system’s assets have increased significantly by 11% yoy to RON 575 bln (EUR 117 bln) driven by deposits, while lending edged up more modestly.

At the end of March, the stock of deposits was up 14.7% yoy (to RON 431 bln), while the stock of deposits had advanced by only 6.6% yoy to RON 291 bln. Thus, the loan to deposit ratio further shrank to 66% at the end of March from 71% one year earlier.

On the upside, the capital adequacy strengthened to the unprecedented value of 24.6% - up from 20.4% one year earlier, witnessing excessive resources in the banks’ balance sheets.

Regarding the quality of the bank’s portfolio, the non-performing loans ratio calculated under EBA methodology picked up slightly to 3.9% at the end of March from 3.8% at the end of last year, but it is still at the same level as in March 2020. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

