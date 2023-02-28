Romanian education minister Ligia Deca announced the new set of education laws that slaps an immediate ban on teaching staff undergoing an investigation for physical or verbal abuse.

"We want to strengthen the responsibility and capacity of CJRAE and school counselors to prevent violence and to provide the necessary assistance to those involved in various violent incidents, both to aggressors and victims, and support for teachers through training programs," said the minister during a press conference, as quoted by News.ro.

The news arrived not too long after the police arrested a math professor from the West University of Timisoara after allegedly harassing his minor student.

However, the mentioned teachers would still receive their salary rights until the investigation is concluded. Should the police come back with a guilty verdict, the employment contract should be cut off.

"Considering that there are many situations in which, until the disciplinary investigation is completed, the teacher cannot now, under the current law, be prevented from entering the classroom, we have introduced a provision by which teachers investigated for violence against students will no longer carry out didactic activities with the students, but with the preservation of salary rights, because the right to work cannot be denied, constitutionally," the minister explained.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei/Facebook)